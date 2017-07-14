SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep.129: Fido data Freedom and Band 66 confusion

Jul 14, 2017

5:36 PM EDT

OnePlus 5

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Dean Daley, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke, talk about Fido’s announcement to offer five free hours of data per month to their Pulse plan customers.

The announcement comes just a week after Roger’s, the owner of Fido, bumped their data overage charges up significantly.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Hosts: Igor BonifacicPatrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar and Dean Daley

Total runtime: 35:05
Fido: 1:10
Shoutouts: 28:45

Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out Arms — a game he didn’t anticipate liking. Dean gives his shoutout to Android Police and their rendering of Pixel 2 leaks. Rose’s shoutout goes to Game of Thrones, which will be returning to TV soon. Finally, this week Igor shouts out the DGI Spark, which due to the latest restrictions on drones, can’t go anywhere near the CN Tower — the photo op will have to wait.

  • Ian

    I personally avoided the Band 66 issue by getting a carrier-locked phone but man this is an issue that Freedom Mobile needs to work on with manufacturers. Is this an issue with other carriers with Band 66 phones around the world?