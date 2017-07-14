News
Samsung Game Live app allows for game streams to YouTube, Facebook, Twitch

Jul 14, 2017

8:12 PM EDT

2 comments

Samsung has released an app called Game Live, which lets users live stream games to
Facebook, YouTube or Twitch. With Game Live, users can launch a game, log into one of the three platforms and start streaming video content up to 4GB in size.

Samsung says this should allow for “around 200 minutes at high quality,” with longer times available for streams at lower resolutions. Videos can be saved for viewing later.

Streams can be done with game audio, a microphone input (for added commentary), or both.

It’s worth noting that as spotted by Android Policethe app seems to only be working on Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or up. Non-Samsung devices, like the LG Nexus 5, were not able to download and run the app.

Game Live is available now through the Galaxy Apps Store.

Image credit: SamMobile

Source: The Verge

