Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (2017) releasing in Canada with Rogers on July 20

Jul 14, 2017

7:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Tab s2

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (2017) is coming to Canada on July 20th by way of Rogers. According to documents obtained by MobileSyrup, the telecommunications giant is selling the tablet for $720 no-term or for $30/month with Easy Pay.

Below is a list of specifications for the newest Tab S2 (the 2016 and 2017 models share the same specs unless otherwise stated):

  • 9.7-inch AMOLED screen (2048 x 1536 pixels)
  • 8-megapixel rear and 2.1-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Qualcomm MSM 8976 processor, Octa-core 1.8GHz (compared to the 2016 model’s Helsinki Prime [Exynos 5433] processor, 1.8 GHz Quad-core)
  • 5,870 mAh battery (compared to the 2016 model’s 4,000 mAh)
  • adaptive fast-charging functionality
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

The Rogers document doesn’t mention specific storage capacity for the latest Tab S2. However, it’s worth noting that the 2016 model came in 32GB, with the option to expand memory to up to 128GB with a microSD card.

The Tab S3, meanwhile, has been available in Canada since March.

Comments