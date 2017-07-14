Rogers is now offering the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus in ‘Dazzling Blue’

Rogers has added the ‘Dazzling Blue’ variant of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus to its offerings, marking the first time that colour version has touched down on Canadian soil.
Previously, the P10 Plus came in only ‘Graphite Black,’ while the P10 was available in black and ‘Prestige Gold.’
The $649 CAD P10 and $749 P10 Plus are currently $0 down on a two-year Premium Tab and Premium+ Tab respectively. As a bonus incentive to purchase, the carrier is also offering a $100 Google Play credit when customers purchase the phone on select two-year Share Everything plans for a limited time.
Rogers is the only carrier in Canada to offer the new blue colour, and if that sounds familiar, it’s probably because the company was previously the exclusive purveyor of the ‘Really Blue’ Pixel and Pixel XL in Canada.
The P10 features a 5.1-inch Full HD display, while the P10 Plus has a 5.5-inch QHD display. Both stock HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipsets, 4GB of RAM and a dual 20-megapixel rear-facing camera designed by Leica — the P10 with a f/2.2 aperture and the P10 Plus with a f/1.8 aperture.
Source: Rogers
