Public Mobile offers new 3G data plans while increasing 4G prices

It appears Public Mobile’s new ‘Less for less’ slogan is not just a marketing tagline but an internal directive.
The budget Telus flanker brand has launched new 3G data plans, while simultaneously increasing the prices of 4G plans.
A 90-day 3G data plan with Canada-wide calling, global text and 12GB of data (4GB per month) is now being offered for $171 CAD, while that same plan with 4G speeds is $240 CAD. By monthly price breakdown, that amounts to $57 per month for the former and $80 per month for the latter.
Many users on Public’s community forums have complained about the increase in 4G plan prices that came along with these new 3G plans, one customer in particular citing that a 90-day 6GB unlimited Canada-US talk and global text plan went from $150 to $210.
Other customers are stating that the price hikes are a particularly bitter pill to swallow after the carrier’s recent Freedom Mobile-luring promotion that offered 4GB of LTE data per month on a $120 90-day plan.
As an incentive to get on the 3G plans, Public is offering bonus 3G data on three of its new 3G plans until July 24th at 11:59PM EDT. There’s a bonus of 6GB on top of the 90-day 12GB plan with province-wide talk and global text, for a total of $150 with AutoPay — or $50 per month.
On the 90-day 6GB plan with province-wide talk and global text, there’s a bonus 3GB, for a total of $135 with AutoPay or $45 per month. There’s also a 3GB bonus on the 90-day 3GB plan with province-wide talk and global text, for $120 with AutoPay, or $40 per month.
Public’s 3G network promises download speeds of up to 2.5Mbps, a large step down from LTE speeds, which average 30.58Mbps in Canada. It promises, however, that its 3G network provides the “coverage and reliability” of its LTE network — and offers up the below video for a visual representation of the differences between the speeds of the two network generations.
Source: Public Mobile
