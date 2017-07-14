News
PREVIOUS

New Nintendo 3DS production halted worldwide

Jul 14, 2017

12:44 PM EDT

0 comments

New 3DS

While the New 3DS was only sold in Canada and the United States in “limited quantities” and as “special offerings,” according to Nintendo, the console’s production has been halted worldwide.

In a statement to a variety of publications Nintendo emphasized that the New Nintendo 3DS XL, as well as the upcoming New Nintendo 2DS XL — which launches on July 28th — will continue to be manufactured and sold.

“There are no changes to the sales status of New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS or the upcoming New Nintendo 2DS XL, which launches on July 28,” reads the statement from Nintendo.

With the Switch continuing to ride high in the sales department, many expected the Japanese gaming giant to slowly drop support for the handheld system, though that doesn’t seem to be happening.

At E3 this year Nintendo announced a variety of new titles for the New 3DS, including Miitopia, Fire Emblem Warriors, Dragon Quest XI and more.

Via: Polygon

Related Articles

News

Jul 12, 2017

10:11 AM EDT

First Nintendo Switch video streaming app is coming to Japan this week

News

Nov 7, 2016

3:44 PM EDT

Nintendo is bringing the New 3DS to Canada for $139 on Black Friday

News

Jul 6, 2017

7:58 PM EDT

Nintendo says it won’t develop PC games

News

Jul 12, 2017

4:12 PM EDT

Arms’ first free DLC includes new fighter, stage and weapons

Comments