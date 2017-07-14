Best Buy and The Source offer free Samsung Bluetooth speaker with new Galaxy S8 purchase

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to pick up the Galaxy S8, now is your chance to snag a Bluetooth speaker while you’re at it.
Starting today, consumers who activate a new Galaxy S8 smartphone on Bell, Telus or Rogers through Best Buy will receive a free Samsung Level Box Slim Speaker (pictured above) with their purchase.
Valued at $150, the Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 certified, meaning it can stay submerged under 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. It can also double as a battery pack, with its 2,600 power cell providing back up charging to your smartphone in a pinch. All in all, the Level Box Slim looks like a pretty nifty Bluetooth speaker.
Bell-owned The Source is holding a similar promotion until July 26th. Consumers who activate the Galaxy S8 or S8+ on any Bell or Virgin two-year plan will receive the Samsung Level Box Slim Speaker for free. Note, however, that the Galaxy S8+ is currently only available via Bell.
As usual, this promotion is only available while supplies last.
Source: Best Buy, The Source
