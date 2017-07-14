Canada is quickly becoming a leading country for talent, specifically in terms of innovative new technologies like AI, machine learning, and mobile app development.
From a wireless perspective, there are over 38,800 people employed in Canada in the wireless industry. In addition, the Canadian wireless industry generated over $25 billion CAD in GDP for the Canadian economy in 2015 (Nordicity, August 2016).
At MobileSyrup, we focus our attention on the smartphone and carrier space in Canada, but often also report on emerging tech in the tablets, gaming, VR, wearables, and automotive categories. These are all leading forces that make Canada the desired location for companies looking to expand their workforce.
Our core audience is a passionate group who love tech and are possibly seeking new employment. If you’re an employer looking to hire, then head on over to our new job board and start posting your open positions.
If you’re interested in technology and looking for a new challenge, then keep our job board bookmarked as there will be new opportunities every day.
Image credit: Unsplash
Comments
Pingback: MobileSyrup’s new Job Board is live! Let us help you find your next career | Daily Update()