Select Class 10 microSD Cards discounted on Amazon Canada

Amazon recently held its annual Prime Day Sale and the company stated it was its biggest shopping day in the platform’s history, with sales well above what the retailer says it experienced during Boxing Day 2016.
If you’re still looking for deals, Amazon and select sellers have cut the cost of a number of Class 10 microSD cards from SanDisk, Lexar, Polaroid, Verbatim, and Samsung.
- SanDisk 256 GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I/Class 10 for $225.19 (Savings of $34.80)
- Lexar Professional 633x 128GB SDXC UHS-I Card for $59.99 (Savings of $14.00)
- Sandisk Extreme Pro 64 GB Class 10 UHS-I 95 Mbps for $59.94 (Savings of $15.06)
- 32GB Ultra Fast Micro SD Card, U3 Class 10 UHS-1 SDHC Memory Card with Adapter for $20.99 (Savings of $9.00)
- Samsung 32GB EVO Class 10 Micro SDHC upto 48MB/S with Adapter for $22.49 (Savings of $2.51)
- Verbatim 32GB Tablet microSDHC Memory Card, UHS-1 Class 10 for $23.28 (Savings of $8.72)
- Kingston Digital 64GB MicroSDXC Class 10 Flash Card for $35.99 (Savings of $14.00)
- Sandisk Extreme Pro 128 GB MicroSDXC Memory Card Plus SD Adapter for $107.99 (Savings of $42.01)
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra Class 10 Micro SDXC up to 48MB/s with Adapter for $35.99 (Savings of $9.50)
- Sandisk Extreme Pro 64 GB Class 10 UHS-I 95 Mbps Read U3 V30 for $59.94 (Savings of $15.06)
Source: Amazon Canada
