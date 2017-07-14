Select Class 10 microSD Cards discounted on Amazon Canada

News
Jul 14, 2017

10:41 AM EDT

Amazon recently held its annual Prime Day Sale and the company stated it was its biggest shopping day in the platform’s history, with sales well above what the retailer says it experienced during Boxing Day 2016.

If you’re still looking for deals, Amazon and select sellers have cut the cost of a number of Class 10 microSD cards from SanDisk, Lexar, Polaroid, Verbatim, and Samsung.

Source: Amazon Canada

