Xbox One users can now use custom Gamerpics, co-stream on Mixer

Jul 13, 2017

8:57 PM EDT

Xbox Gamerpics Major Nelson

Microsoft has been testing custom Gamerpic profile images on Xbox Live since March, and now, the feature is being rolled out to all users.

With the new update, gamers will be able to set custom images on Clubs, Gamerpics and Club backgrounds — either through their Windows 10 devices, Xbox One consoles or the Xbox app on iOS and Android.

Some other new features announced include:

  • Microsoft’s Mixer video streaming service is being updated on Xbox One later today as well, which will up to four to broadcast together
  • The ability to link a controller to an Xbox One profile — the system will sign-in with that specific profile when the paired controller is turned on
  • The Arena competition feature is getting an improved UI experience
  • The Xbox app for Android is getting chat bubbles, which lets you continue to access mobile games and app while having a Discussion remain openedA full breakdown of the update can be found on Xbox’s website.

Via: The Verge 

