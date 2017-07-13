Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition changes very little about the original Note 7

Bring out your fire proof vest again as the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is back in the form of the South Korean-exclusive Note 7 Fan Edition, the company’s refurbished iteration of last year’s fiery smartphone.
Samsung announced that it planned on using some of the materials from last year’s Note 7 in the Fan Edition, though it remains unclear exactly how many components from the original device the company planned on using.
iFixit performed a teardown of the Note 7 Fan Edition and provided some clarity to the device’s internals. While it’s unclear if this is reassuring or not, iFixit confirms that most of the device is exactly the same — except for the cause of the last year’s mishap, the battery.
It appears the battery used in the Fan Edition is brand new — the manufacturing date reads June 20th, 2017 — and is nine percent smaller, offering 12.32Wh of charge, compared to the original Note 7’s 13.48Wh battery. The battery of the Fan Edition is also physically smaller than the original Note 7.
The only other difference between the devices is the antennae band, due to the smartphone being designed only for the South Korean markets, at least for the time being.
With the phablet’s battery containing less wattage and being physically smaller, it’s likely that Samsung has solved the original Note 7’s issues.
Source: iFixit
