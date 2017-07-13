News
Samsung’s Exynos Twitter account might have leaked the Note 8, or at least a top-notch render

Jul 13, 2017

5:54 PM EDT

Note 7

Samsung might have given us our first official look at the Note 8, or at least a better idea of what the still unannounced smartphone may look like.

The company’s next flagship device isn’t predicted to be revealed until August 23rd, according to recent reports. However, Samsung’s official Exynos Twitter account has tweeted what appears to be a render of the new device.

In a promotional tweet advertising the Exynos 8895 mobile processor found in the Samsung global variant of the Galaxy S8, the company says it has another device lying underneath.

The device does appear to be missing buttons on its right side. This, however, is an indication that the image could be a render and not the actual Note 8 (considering this is the location where the device’s power button should be). Placing the volume rocker, power button and Bixby button, all on the left, seems very unlikely.

Another way of identifying that this is likely not the Galaxy Note 8 is the fact that Samsung hasn’t pulled the Tweet (at least not yet). It may also give us an idea of what the Note would look like with a 18:5:9 aspect ratio with ‘Infinity Display.’

It’s likely we’ll have to wait until August 23rd, or at least a more definitive leak, before getting a legitimate look at the Note 8.

Source: Samsung Exynos via Phandroid 

  • Techguru86

    very happy with the battery life of the Exynos in the A5 2017