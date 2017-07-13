RBC awarded highest customer satisfaction among mobile banking apps

J.D. Power, an American-based marketing research company, has just awarded the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) with two customer satisfaction awards.
For the second year in a row, the bank received the highest rank in the Canadian Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, and was also given the top spot in the brand new Canadian Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study.
The new mobile banking study measures overall satisfaction based on five factors ranging from appearance to availability of key information.
According to RBC, there was more than a 20 per cent increase in active mobile users over the past year.
“We’re honoured with this dual recognition because it comes from our clients and tells us we are providing the exceptional customer experience they expect and deserve, whenever and wherever they choose,” said Neil McLaughlin the group head of personal and commercial banking at RBC, in a press release.
“We believe that the future of banking lies in the seamless integration of strong personal relationships with innovative digital capabilities, where we put our clients at the centre of everything we do.”
Though J.D. Power ranked RBC the highest, Forrester Research, a U.S.-based market research firm, awarded CIBC with the highest rating among the big five Canadian banks, in terms of banking apps.
Forrester Research evaluated the five based on 54 different criteria and CIBC received the top combined score. Forrester Research considered the CIBC app among the best when compared against several global competitors.
Source: RBC
Comments