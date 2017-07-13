Google Play Music’s ‘New Release Radio’ feature now available to all users

Google has announced that the “New Release Radio” feature on Google Play Music is now available to all users. While the feature has been out in the wild for about a month now, it was initially only available to Samsung users.
With New Release Radio, users are served the latest music based on their personal tastes. The radio station uses machine learning to look at the user’s listening history and musical preferences to suggest select singles and album released in the past two weeks.
Google says New Release Radio can be found throughout Google Play Music or by specifically searching for “New Release Radio.”
In related news, Google Home can now stream music that is directly uploaded to Google Play Music.
