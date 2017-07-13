You can now download Google’s free desktop backup tool

Google’s free desktop Backup and Sync app is now available to download on both Windows and Mac PCs.
Once users download and set it up, Backup and Sync automatically uploads files and folders users select to Google Drive. It’s also compatible with Google Photos.
Like the Google Photos app on iOS and Android, users can upload an unlimited number of images and videos using Backup and Sync as long they’re within the 16-megapixel and 1080p free limit. Alternatively, users can upload images and videos at their original quality. However, that counts against the user’s Google Drive storage cap.
All other files and folders uploaded via Backup and Sync also count against the user’s Google Drive storage. 1TB of online storage with Google Drive costs $100 per year, making it one of the more expensive backup options on the market.
Download Backup and Sync from Google’s website.
