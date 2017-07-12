W|W: The Wearable Weekly – The medical wearable market heats up

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Don’t forget to subscribe to The Wearable Weekly using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!
Statistics & Forecasts
Investment in VR/AR soared to $800 million in Q2 (Fast Company)
Apple’s HomePod and Apple Watch are in demand, analysts say (MarketWatch)
Wearable medical devices market estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 19.58%, reaching USD $11.18 billion by 2021 (MedGadget)
Device Announcements
RED debuts “the world’s first holographic media machine” (Forbes)
Funding & M&A
Jawbone is being liquidated (TechCrunch)
Major milestones
Xiaomi & Nokia patent partnership focused on AI, AR, and VR (9 to 5 Google)
Apple developers join WebVR Community Group (9to5 Mac)
BBC launches VR app (TechCrunch)
Google launches a simple tool to create and share in VR called Blocks (9to5 Google)
ESPN’s X Games will stream live in VR on Samsung headsets (Engadget)
The Oculus Rift and Touch bundle is on sale for $399 (The Verge)
Subscribe to The Wearable Weekly
Don’t forget to subscribe to The Wearable Weekly using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!
Image credit: WT Vox
This story was originally published by BetaKit.
Comments