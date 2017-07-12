Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, says report

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd, according to Korean publication The Bell and later confirmed by The Investor.
The report claims that a Samsung executive leaked to The Investor the reveal date of the device. This is now the earliest rumoured release date for the Note 8.
Furthermore, the source mentions that the Korean-based company has recently decided to push up its original planned September release date for the device in favour of an August release. This means that other reports related to the device’s reveal date, such as Evan Blass’, could have been based on old information.
It’s unknown why Samsung altered the date, but speculation indicates it could be to compete better against Apple’s next iPhone.
However, the reveal date for August 23rd falls more in-line with what Samsung has done in the past for Note launches. Samsung Electronics unveiled the Note 7 on August 2nd back in 2016, while the Note 5 launched on August 13th in 2015. The last time a Note device was unveiled in September was with the Note 4 in 2014 at IFA Berlin.
Other reports claim the Note 8, codename Gr3at, will feature a 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display,’ two 12-megapixel dual-camera setup, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and an enhanced S Pen.
Source: The Investor
Comments