LG to unveil V30 on August 31

Jul 12, 2017

7:22 PM EDT

1 comments

Back of LG V20 smartphone

LG will debut its next flagship smartphone, the V30, on August 31st during the IFA conference in Berlin, Germany.

At least that’s the not so subtle hint the company sent earlier today via a press release (seen below) shared with select media organizations around the world. The release asks journalists to “save the date.” The more telling hint is the invitation itself, which features rounded corners and a resolution of  2880×1440, all but confirming the V30 will feature the same 18:9 aspect ratio as the G6.

LG V30

The V30 is expected to drop the secondary display of its predecessors, instead opting for an OLED screen, a first for a LG smartphone. The device is also expected to be the first smartphone from LG to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor.

Via: Android Central

