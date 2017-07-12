Google Play’s movie app now supports HDR video streaming

Google’s Play Movie & TV app, which allows users to buy or rent movies and TV content for streaming, now has high dynamic range (HDR) playback options.
HDR makes what’s being displayed on the television seem more life-like with better contrast, greater brightness levels and a wider colour palette.
The feature is only available in Canada and the U.S., and will only work on televisions capable of displaying 4K playback.
Though certain smartphones on the market like Samsung’s S8 and the LG G6 can view videos in 4K, Google seems to be focusing the feature for televisions only.
Currently, only televisions with built-in Google Cast functionality or TVs paired with the Chromecast Ultra can gain access to HDR viewing.
Though there isn’t a list of what’s currently available in HDR, typing it into the search bar will bring up some of the top results. Users can also check the at the bottom of each movie page, where it reads additional information, and there will be an icon identifying whether the specific video is available in HDR.
Source: The Verge
