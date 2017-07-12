News
PREVIOUS|

Google Play’s movie app now supports HDR video streaming

Jul 12, 2017

7:02 PM EDT

1 comments

chromecast ultra

Google’s Play Movie & TV app, which allows users to buy or rent movies and TV content for streaming, now has high dynamic range (HDR) playback options.

HDR makes what’s being displayed on the television seem more life-like with better contrast, greater brightness levels and a wider colour palette.

The feature is only available in Canada and the U.S., and will only work on televisions capable of displaying 4K playback.

Though certain smartphones on the market like Samsung’s S8 and the LG G6 can view videos in 4K, Google seems to be focusing the feature for televisions only.

Currently, only televisions with built-in Google Cast functionality or TVs paired with the Chromecast Ultra can gain access to HDR viewing.

Google Play movies & TV HDR search results

Though there isn’t a list of what’s currently available in HDR, typing it into the search bar will bring up some of the top results. Users can also check the at the bottom of each movie page, where it reads additional information, and there will be an icon identifying whether the specific video is available in HDR.

Source: The Verge

 

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2016

8:41 PM EDT

YouTube adds support for HDR videos

News

Mar 15, 2017

10:59 PM EDT

Netflix may experiment with mobile-specific cuts for content, says exec

News

Jan 15, 2014

4:58 PM EDT

Google brings Play Movies app to iOS

News

May 10, 2017

12:12 PM EDT

Netflix Android app update adds HDR and Dolby Vision support to LG G6

Comments