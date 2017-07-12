Samsung has released its Galaxy A7 smartphone in Korea with a feature the global version doesn’t have: the company’s AI-powered personal assistant Bixby.
The A7 is now the first device other than the S8 and S8+ to include the assistant. However, like the Canadian and U.S. version of the AI, it lacks voice functionality. The Korean variant also lacks the dedicated Bixby button found on the S8.
The likelihood of the Samsung Galaxy A7 coming to Canada with Bixby seems low, considering the company never released the A7 here to begin with. Samsung’s A7 is slightly larger than the Galaxy A5, which arrived in Canada in January 2017 and features a 3,600mAh battery instead of a 3,000mAh power cell.
However, Samsung adding Bixby to the A7 offers evidence that the company will push the AI to its non-flagship devices. It’s possible that Samsung’s future A and J smartphones, some of which have a history of coming out in Canada, will also receive the Bixby treatment.
Hopefully before Samsung releases another device with the AI, it gets Bixby Voice working in Canada.
Source: Android Authority
