CanCon podcast Ep. 75: Is Canada open for business as an innovation branch plant

In a ruling that has surprised patent lawyers and startups alike, the Supreme Court of Canada has judged against the principles of the Promise Doctrine from Canadian patent law. In general, the changes make Canada more appealing to multinational corporations. But at what cost to Canada’s tech ecosystem?
On the flip side of the support coin, this week AngelList launched Intros for Canada to give Canadian startups access to Canadian angel investors. Applications are now being accepted and can be submitted through August 30th. AngelList Canada’s Alexander Norman walks us through what that means.
Finally, Rogers increased its data overage charges by a whopping 40 percent. The decision left a lot of Canadian mobile consumers up in arms and the CanCon team wondering if the other large providers in Canada will follow suit.
Tune in as CanCon’s podcast crew — Rob Kenedi, TWG’s entrepreneur in residence and host of the amazing #smallrooms podcast, Patrick O’Rourke, MobileSyrup senior editor, and Douglas Soltys, BetaKit editor-in-chief — digs deep into the policy affecting Canadian innovation.
Have some hot takes on the topics that were covered? Maybe you want to suggest something for a future podcast! Perhaps you have a burning question about something you read in tech news that we didn’t cover.
Email us, post a comment below with the answer or question, or better yet, rate CanCon 5-stars on iTunes and post your thoughts there.
Subscribe via: RSS, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play
CanCon Podcast Episode 75 (07/10/17)
Patent patsy
‘Bombshell’ Canadian patent ruling seen favouring foreign companies
Why Google’s newest AI team is setting up in Canada
AngelList adds to its offerings
AngelList launches Intros for Canada to give startups access to Canadian angels
Rogers overhauls its overages
Rogers increases data overage by 40%
Canadian carrier overage fees
Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Anna” by Will Butler
Feature image courtesy Christinne Muschi/Reuters
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments