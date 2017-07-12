Bell now offers Quad Band LTE in almost 40 markets across Canada

Bell’s Quad Band LTE Advanced network, which supports theoretical download speeds of up to 750Mbps, is now available in almost 40 communities across Canada, according to the carrier.
The announcement comes just as Bell and Virgin announced earlier this week that they were expanding their shared LTE Advanced network to cover a variety of new communities in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.
Bell originally announced it had started rolling out Quad Band LTE, as well as 256 QAM, ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 in April of this year. The carrier has confirmed to MobileSyrup that its network’s Quad Band LTE service is also available through flanker brand Virgin Mobile.
Also known as four-carrier aggregation, Quad Band LTE is a networking technology carriers can use to stitch together multiple blocks of wireless spectrum to provide subscribers with faster network speeds and better service.
In real world use, Bell says subscribers can expect download speeds between 22 and 174 Mbps when they’re able to take advantage of Quad Band LTE. Currently, Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners are the Bell subscribers that are most likely to be able to take advantage of the carrier’s network, as both devices come with Qualcomm’s Gigabit-capable X16 LTE modem.
The full list of areas in which Quad Band LTE is available can be seen below:
Alberta: Calgary, Airdrie, Sherwood Park, Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, St. Albert, Ponoka, Sexsmith, Redcliff, Slave Lake
British Columbia: Vancouver, Fort St. John
New Brunswick: Dieppe, Edmundston, Moncton, New Maryland, Riverview
Newfoundland & Labrador: Bay Roberts, Mount Pearl, St. John’s
Nova Scotia: Halifax, Dartmouth, Lake Echo, Middleton, Sydney Mines
Ontario: Ancaster, Barrie, Brampton East, Burlington, Kitchener, London, Niagara Falls, Oshawa, Pickering, Scarborough, Welland
PEI: Charlottetown
Québec: Montréal
Comments