Apple devices and services now support PayPal as a payment option

It’s been a long time coming, but starting today Canadians can use their PayPal account to complete any App Store, Apple Music or iTunes transaction made through an iPhone, iPad or iPod.
To take advantage of the new payment option, navigate to the account settings section of the App Store, Apple Music or iTunes settings menu and add the platform as a payment method. Users that make PayPal their default payment option will also be to use the platform to complete transactions on the Apple Watch and Apple TV. PayPal has also added support for its One Touch mobile feature, allowing users to authenticate transactions with just their fingerprint.
Today’s new PayPal features are currently only available to Apple users in Canada and Mexico. PayPal says they’ll come to other countries in the near future.
Source: PayPal
