Apple is giving students a free pair of Beats headphones when they buy a Mac or iPad Pro for back-to-school

With the start of a new school year a mere month-and-half away (the former student in me weeps), Apple has launched its latest back-to-school promotion.
Starting today, Apple will give post-secondary students who buy one of the company’s Mac computers (the promotion includes the MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iMac but not the Mac mini), a free pair of Beats Solo3, PowerBeats3 or BeatsX headphones. This is in addition to the education discount Apple already offers to current post-secondary students.
The Beats Solo3, PowerBeats3 and BeatsX are priced at $329.95, $249.95 and $179.95, respectively. All three are available in multiple colours and include Apple’s recently introduced W1 chip, which makes it easy to pair them with an accompanying iOS or macOS device.
For those that want to go the tablet route instead, Apple will give students that buy an iPad Pro model a free pair of BeatsX headphones. For $50 more students can upgrade to the Powerbeats3, or for an extra $150, they can nab the Beats Solo 3.
The offer is also available to teachers and staff who work either at a K-12 or post-secondary institution in Canada, as well as parents buying a device on behalf of their child. In addition, the offer is applicable to made-to-order Macs.
Apple’s back-to-school promotion ends September, 2017.
Source: Apple
