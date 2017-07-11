Get an Xbox One S 500GB bundle with Kinect, Halo 5, Forza 6 and more for $329

We already have a post of ongoing Canadian Amazon Prime Day deals, but this particular Xbox One S offer is just too good not to highlight.
For $329, you can now get an Xbox One S 500GB with two wireless controllers, Kinect sensor, Chatpad, Kinect adapter and digital game codes for Halo 5, Recore and Forza 6. Not even including the value of the Kinect sensor, these games come in at a $160 price tag when purchased alone.
Buying each of these items individually from Amazon would cost you $620, which means this deal amounts to savings of $290.
If you’ve been on the fence about picking up an Xbox One S, this is likely one of the best deals you’re going to come across for the console for the foreseeable future.
Find the offer at this link.
Comments