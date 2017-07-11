Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ passes Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ to become the most viewed video on YouTube

It’s time for Psy to move over. The South Korean singer’s mega-hit music video for “Gangnam Style” has finally been surpassed in views on YouTube.
The top spot is now held by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s song “See You Again,” which has amassed a whopping 2,899,521,625 views at the time of writing. Psy’s K-pop single, meanwhile, currently sits at 2,895,532,408 views.
“See You Again” is a tribute to the late Paul Walker, who died in a car accident on November 30th, 2013, while he was in the middle of filming Furious 7.
The rest of the top 10 most viewed videos, according to Boing Boing, is as follows:
3) Justin Bieber, “Sorry” – 2,637,131,583
4) Mark Ronson, “Uptown Funk (ft. Bruno Mars)” -2,551,281,557
5) Luis Fonsi, “Despacito (ft. Daddy Yankee)” – 2,496,832,711
6) Taylor Swift, “Shake It Off” – 2,249,937,835
7) Enrique Iglesias, “Bailando” – 2,234,242,462
8) Maroon 5, “Sugar” – 2,152,019,076
9) Katy Perry, “Roar” – 2,131,057,435
10) Taylor Swift, “Blank Space” – 2,102,191,464
Given that Despacito is the most recent release on this list, having come out in January, it’s likely the Spanish song will climb even higher in due time.
It’s also interesting to note that all ten videos have at least two billion views, a testament to just how massive a platform YouTube can be, especially for artists.
Image credit: YouTube
Source: Boing Boing Via: Engadget
