Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon smartwatch launches with $3,850 price tag

Louis Vuitton has revealed a new line of high-fashion smartwatches, that the brand is manufacturing with help from Qualcomm and Google, called the Tambour Horizon.
Louis Vuitton offers three case styles for the Horizon: grey, black and brown, as well as 60 sets of detachable straps. The grey and brown version costs $3,150 CAD, while the black is more expensive at $3,850. Though cheaper than Tag Heuer’s white rubber diamond bezeled modular smartwatch, and the crazy 18K Apple Watch, the $3,150 price tag is more expensive than the base model of any smartwatch.
Currently, the only way to get your hands on Tambour Horizon in Canada is at the Louis Vuitton store on Bloor Street in Toronto.
The Tambour Horizon utilizes the Snapdragon Wear 2100 Gear processor and features a 300mAh battery, with 521MB of RAM and 4GB of built in storage. Hardware-wise, the device measures in at 42mm with a 1.2-inch 390 x 390 pixel AMOLED display.
Furthermore, the Horizon packs Android Wear 2.0 with Louis Vuitton’s skin running over top. The device seems designed for the high-class traveler, as many of the Louis-Vuitton branded faces highlight travel.
The smartwatch also features exclusive apps, like My Flight, to help the user get around airports, as well as another app called City Guide, designed to help the wearer learn more about the city they’re staying in while travelling.
