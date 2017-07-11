Apple’s third developer beta for the company’s upcoming iOS 11 operating system is mostly a pedestrian, expected update, consisting of minor bug fixes.
There is, however, one interesting feature that has appeared, indicating that Apple could be experimenting with the idea of adding livestreaming functionality to its mobile operating system. A ‘Start Broadcast’ button, possibly intended for sharing the phone’s display during a livestream, has been added in the latest iOS 11 developer beta.
The button, however, doesn’t do anything currently, and if you tap it, the screen only records locally, with the file being saved to the device’s camera roll. It’s possible the feature could have something to do with AirPlay and Apple’s new AirPlay 2 protocol, though this doesn’t make much sense either, considering there’s already an AirPlay mirroring option in iOS 11’s Control Centre.
It’s also possible that the record button could be for third-party apps that want to leverage the ability to record an iPhone’s display.
It’s likely that we’ll have to wait until a future build of iOS 11 is released before we learn exactly what Apple intends to use the “Start Broadcast’ button for.
Via: The Next Web
Comments
Pingback: iOS 11 developer beta 3 hints livestreaming could be coming | Daily Update()