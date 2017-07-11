New Google Pixel XL 2 ‘Taimen’ details reportedly leak

New details about the 2017 Google Pixel XL, ‘codenamed Taimen‘ — also possibly named the Google Pixel XL 2 — have leaked courtesy of Android Police’s David Ruddock
According to a mockup based on information gathered by the publication, the device appears to feature a squeezable frame, allowing users to launch apps with a simple squeeze. This feature seems very similar to the HTC U11’s Edge Sense, which is odd considering LG is reportedly the manufacturer of the Pixel 2 and not HTC like with the original Pixel.
The leak indicates the phone adopts the same overall design as last year’s model, though the bezels appear to be a lot slimmer than the 2016 iteration’s monstrous forehead and chin. The rear of the XL is seemingly curved like last year’s model, though the corners for this iteration seem a bit sharper, while the fingerprint scanner sits below the Pixel’s rear ‘window’ instead of on top of it. The rear facing camera cut out seems to be larger than previous models and may not be flushed with the device’s glass, due to a silver ring around the lens.
Furthermore, the device appears to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display with a 2:1 aspect ratio. It’s worth noting that it looks like the Pixel XL 2 is not going to feature a curved display, though the images do appear to make the device look that way from certain angles. Finally, the smartphone is also tipped to feature a wide speaker grill at the top that sits in-line with the front-facing camera.
Google is clearly aiming to compete with its tall smartphone competitors like the LG G6 and the Samsung S8, as the XL looks poised to be slightly taller than the Samsung Galaxy S8, but smaller than the Galaxy S8+.
Source: Android Police
