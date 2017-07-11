News
PREVIOUS

Duolingo’s Game of Thrones language course coming this week

Jul 11, 2017

9:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Daenerys Targaryen

Winter is coming to Duolingo. The popular language learning application is set to roll out a course  features Game of Thrones’ High Valyrian, spoken by Daenerys Targaryen. You won’t have to wait long, either, as a new update on the development of the course — which has taken place over the past eight months — says it will come out later this week.

The update is accompanied by a message from Game of Thrones language specialist David J. Peterson which reads “Valyrio Māzis.” According to a translation by a Redditor, this means “Valyrian is coming.”

It’s worth noting that while the site says the course will debut on July 16th, Duolingo representatives confirmed to news outlets that it will actually launch on July 13th.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones’ hotly anticipated seventh season premieres on HBO on July 16th.

Image credit: IMDB

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

Features

Jul 24, 2016

11:00 AM EDT

Learn how to do almost anything with TinyCards [App of the Week]

News

May 22, 2017

5:47 PM EDT

Duolingo’s Japanese language course is now available on iOS

News

Sep 29, 2016

8:05 PM EDT

Apple launches enhanced Game of Thrones iBook with exclusive Winds of Winter excerpt

News

May 31, 2017

8:51 PM EDT

Game of Thrones wine is coming through the LCBO’s online store and delivery service

Comments