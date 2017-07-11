As they’ve done during past natural disasters, Canada’s carriers are waiving overage fees to help those customers impacted by the recent wildfires in British Columbia.
For anyone that was forced to evacuate their home, Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo say all domestic voice, text and data overages are waived until July 21st.
Bell, on the other hand, is asking customers to donate $10 to the Canadian Red Cross by texting “FIRES” to 45678. The carrier notes subscribers can also donate by visiting redcross.ca.
According to The Globe and Mail, more than 230 fires are burning across the province with some 400 kilometres already devastated by the uncontrolled blazes. Since the fires started, more than 14,000 people across the province have been forced to evacuate their homes.
The wildfires come just one year after the devastating wildfires that ruined much of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Image credit: Flickr — Brad Bethell.
Comments
Pingback: Canadian carriers waive overage fees to help subscribers impacted by B.C. wildfires | Daily Update()