Bell and Virgin roll out LTE Advanced to new markets in Quebec, BC and Alberta

Jul 10, 2017

10:58 AM EDT

Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Mobile has expanded its LTE Advanced network to cover several new regions as of July 4th.

The new markets are as follows:

  • Quebec City, QC
  • Saint-Annes-des-Monts, QC
  • Rimouski, QC
  • Bonaventure, QC
  • High Level, AB
  • Houston, BC
  • Vanderhoof, BC
  • Lilooet, BC
  • Nakusp, BC
  • Cherryville, BC
  • Princeton, BC
  • Lytton, BC
  • Lake Cowichan, BC
  • Coal Harbour, BC

Additionally, the carrier’s LTE-A network has expanded in the following areas:

  • Montreal, QC
  • Windsor, ON
  • Grande Prairie, AB
  • Slave Lake, AB
  • Stettler, AB
  • Calgary, AB
  • Lethbridge, AB
  • Fox Creek, AB
  • One Hundred Mile House, BC
  • Golden, BC
  • Nelson, BC
  • Cranbrook, BC
  • Sechelt, BC
  • Port Alberni, BC

LTE Advanced, or LTE-A, is an enhancement on LTE service that offers increased speeds and uses new technologies and network architectures that make it a bridge between 4G and the upcoming fifth generation of wireless networks.

Bell first launched its LTE-Advanced network in June 2015, starting the Greater Toronto Area and select maritime cities. Bell boasts speeds of up to 220Mbps with LTE-A, though states customers can expect average download speeds of anywhere from 12 to 100Mbps in the real world.

Virgin’s service runs off the Bell network, which itself is shared with Telus.

Recently, the carrier also rolled out Quad Band LTE, which has the capability to provide the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ (which stock Qualcomm’s new Gigabit-capable X16 LTE modem) with reported speeds of between 22 and 174 Mbps.

Correction June 10, 2017: This article has been updated to state that both Bell and Virgin expanded LTE-A networks simultaneously.

Comments

  • Brandon Arneson

    Now all the big3 need to do is offer unlimited data like Freedom mobile does and it applies when roaming off the bigger networks as long as your on their $55 Canada 150 plan with free Canada wide roaming or their $59 Everywhere plan with free Canada and usa roaming that both give u unlimited data with a full speed allotment of data then after you pass that allotment your speeds are throttled til the end of your bill cycle but you can still use data with no charges. Glad I’m with freedom mobile on their Everywhere59 plan that gives me unlimited data whether I roam off Rogers 3G and LTE or Telus 3G plus I have unlimited data on freedom mobiles 3G and LTE Networks.