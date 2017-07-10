News
Twitter introduces new notification filters to allow users to mute trolls

Jul 10, 2017

3:06 PM EDT

Notification channel

Twitter is introducing new tools to give users more control over the type of notifications they see while using the popular social media service.

Starting today, users can adjust their notifications settings based on the following new perimeters:

  • People you don’t follow
  • People who don’t follow you, (that you don’t follow)
  • People with new accounts (that you don’t follow)
  • People who don’t have a default profile photo (that you don’t follow)
  • People who haven’t confirmed their e-mail (that you don’t follow)
  • People who haven’t confirmed their phone number (that you don’t follow)

The new functionality works on both iOS and Android devices, and while they won’t stop toxic users from tweeting, it’s likely these new tools will help with Twitter’s ongoing harassment issue.

