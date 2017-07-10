Syrup Community
Poll: What would you like to see in the next iPhone?

Jul 10, 2017

7:51 AM EDT

0 comments

iPhone 8 laying face up showing Touch ID sensor

As Apple gets closer and closer to launching the new iPhone (or iPhones), the rumour mill continues to pick up steam.

Will the Touch ID sensor go the way of the dodo bird? Will Apple move to facial recognition for authentication? Or will the company put the fingerprint sensor under the display? All these questions and only months until Apple launches their new smartphone.

In this week’s poll we ask, what would you like to see in the next iPhone? Use the power of voting and let us know in the poll below. If your feature isn’t in the poll, drop down in the comments and let us know.

