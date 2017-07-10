Oculus discounts Rift VR headset and Touch controllers bundle to $549

If you’ve been waiting to jump on the virtual reality train and have a decent PC, now might be your best chance to do so.
As part of a six-week “Summer of Rift” sales promotion, Oculus has discounted its Rift headset and Touch controllers bundle to just $549 CAD.
Normally, the Rift is $680 CAD by itself, while a pair of Touch controllers will set you back $140. Together, the two are sold as part of a bundle for around $820. At $549, the Rift is now the same price as the PlayStation VR headset by itself.
Additionally, Oculus has discounted a variety of games for the platform are also on sale via the Oculus Store.
Check out Oculus’ website for full details.
Source: Oculus
