This Nintendo Switch keyboard actually exists

Jul 10, 2017

10:28 AM EDT

Nintendo Swtich Keyboard

With massively multiplayer online role-playing game Dragon Quest X’s Japanese release on the horizon, a Japanese accessory maker called Cyber Gadget has decided to release a full-sized keyboard that’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

Not that gaming console keyboards are anything new; nearly major video game system of the last 10 to 15 years has featured some sort of keyboard accessory (remember the Dreamcast or GameCube’s crazy looking keyboard controller?)

The keyboard unsurprisingly doesn’t include Joy-con controllers, but it is compatible with the Switch’s gamepads, allowing the controllers to be attached to its sides. Weight wise, the keyboard measures in at just 250g, which indicates Cyber Gadget likely intends this light keyboard to be attached to the Switch’s dock.

Another accessory manufacturer, Hori, is working on a keyboard for the Switch that plugs into one of the dock’s USB ports, but also isn’t compatible with the Switch’s Joy-cons.

It’s unclear if either keyboard will be released in Canada, but given Dragon Quest X is set to be released in North America next year, it’s likely that we’ll see at least one of this wacky keyboard accessories.

Via: Kotaku Source: Cyber Gadget, Hori

