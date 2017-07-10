Microsoft’s mixed reality ecosystem grows with partner program expansion

Microsoft is hard at work furthering its mixed reality ambitions, as evidenced by today’s announcement detailing the expansion of its augmented and virtual reality partner program — referred to by the company as ‘mixed reality.’
The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant is creating the Mixed Reality Partner Program as an expansion of its HoloLens Agency Readiness Partner Program, announced at Build 2016. The program for its augmented reality headset launched last year with 10 digital and creative agencies, subsequently growing to include more developers and commercial customers in March 2017.
Some of the 30 partners launching pilots and deployments of the new tech include Cirque du Soleil, Boeing and Lowe’s.
Now, Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Partner Program is welcoming new systems integrators (companies that focus on bringing together subsystems into a cohesive whole) and digital agencies from around the world.
Eligible partners (as defined by this 15-minute quiz) must complete a multi-week readiness program consisting of technical training on mixed reality solutions and sales and marketing readiness. If the partner successfully completes this training, they’ll gain access to various benefits and support from Microsoft.
The new partner program, now made broader in scope and size, seems like a clear indication the company is all in on mixed reality in all its forms — even though it may be 2019 before we see HoloLens hit the shelves.
Source: Microsoft Via: Windows Central
