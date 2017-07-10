Microsoft is already offering a variety of back to school deals

While public schools in Ontario have only just started their summer vacations, Microsoft Canada has already unveiled its back to school deals.
Certain products are eligible for student deals such as the Surface Book, the new Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop. These deals require students to use their school e-mail account or somehow prove they are a student.
Additionally students can find deals on the website’s ‘Back-to-school essentials‘ page.
Available are two refurbished Surface products, the Microsoft Surface Book retailed at $1659.00 CAD is available for $1276.00. This Surface Book variant features an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on board storage.
The other is a refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 4 features 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core m3 processor, though it’s not actually on sale. This convertible laptop is available for $849 and typically retails for $999, though $849 is the standard price on Microsoft’s website for the refurbished Surface Pro 4.
The website’s deal sale also a variety of bundles. The Surface Pro Accessory Bundle requires those interested to buy the new Surface Pro in order to get $100 off of the device, the Type Cover, the Pen and the Surface Arc Mouse.
The Surface Laptop Essentials Bundle gets users a free bag for their Surface Laptop and $30 off Microsoft Complete. This bundle results in savings of up to $110 depending on which of the four bags is selecte.
The Surface Book Bundle features savings of $120 with the purchase of a Microsoft Surface Book, a sleeve or bag for the device, Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Complete for the Surface Book.
Source: Microsoft
