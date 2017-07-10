News
Elon Musk reveals first production Tesla Model 3

Jul 10, 2017

11:53 AM EDT

Tesla model 3 first production

Elon Musk has shown off the first production of the Tesla Model 3. The company’s CEO took to Twitter to reveal a black-and-white image of the hotly-anticipated electric vehicle.

Musk has previously said the first 30 Model 3 customers will receive their cars at a party on July 28th. The company expects production of 100 cars in August, 1,500 in September and 20,000 by December.

Recently, General Motors beat out Tesla to become the most valuable American automaker. With the Model 3 now officially on the way, however, Tesla still has ample opportunity to reclaim the top spot.

Image credit: Tesla

Via: The Verge 

