Elon Musk reveals first production Tesla Model 3

Elon Musk has shown off the first production of the Tesla Model 3. The company’s CEO took to Twitter to reveal a black-and-white image of the hotly-anticipated electric vehicle.
First Production Model 3 pic.twitter.com/TCa2NSUNI3
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2017
Musk has previously said the first 30 Model 3 customers will receive their cars at a party on July 28th. The company expects production of 100 cars in August, 1,500 in September and 20,000 by December.
Recently, General Motors beat out Tesla to become the most valuable American automaker. With the Model 3 now officially on the way, however, Tesla still has ample opportunity to reclaim the top spot.
Image credit: Tesla
Via: The Verge
