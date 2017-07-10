New BlackBerry KEYone units with stronger screen adhesive now shipping to carriers and retailers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up the BlackBerry KEYone after seeing JerryRigEverything’s video (seen below) on how easy it is to detach the KEYone’s screen from its body, TCL, the company that currently holds the license to manufacture BlackBerry phones, says it has resolved the issue.
In a statement issued over at the CrackBerry forums, the company says it has started shipping new KEYone units that feature much stronger screen adhesive. Moreover, those devices are now making their way to both carriers and retailers.
“In a further effort to ensure all our BlackBerry Mobile customers and fans have an outstanding experience, we’re implementing additional measures that add even greater strength and adhesive to the BlackBerry KEYone display. These new measures are already being implemented on new KEYone’s and are beginning to hit our retailer and carrier inventories – and will continue to come in stock throughout the summer,” says the company.
“If you’ve already purchased the BlackBerry KEYone, you’re fully covered by our manufacturer’s warranty, so if any issue arises, please contact us and we can help you with a warranty replacement if needed.”
Have you picked up a KEYone yet? Do you plan to do so now that the screen issue has been resolved? Tell us in the comment section.
Source: CrackBerry Via: Android Authority
