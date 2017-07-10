Bell has updated its Fibe TV iOS, 4th Generation Apple TV and Android app to support the playback of DVR recordings.
DVR recordings were previously only available through Bell’s proprietary set-top box platform. The ability to watch DVR recordings seems to have now been added to Bell’s entire line-up of Fibe TV apps, including even Android.
Bell also recently launched what it calls a “lite” version of its Fibe TV offering, a new service called Fibe Alt TV. This service is available to Bell internet subscribers that aren’t already subscribing to the company’s Fibe TV platform. It does, however, require a Fibe internet subscription and is not available untethered, making it a difficult proposition for cord cutters not with Bell.
Bell’s Fibe Alt TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV and Android.
