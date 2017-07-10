News
Bell Fibe TV iOS, Apple TV and Android app can now play DVR recordings

Jul 10, 2017

11:43 AM EDT

2 comments

Bell has updated its Fibe TV iOS, 4th Generation Apple TV and Android app to support the playback of DVR recordings.

DVR recordings were previously only available through Bell’s proprietary set-top box  platform. The ability to watch DVR recordings seems to have now been added to Bell’s entire line-up of Fibe TV apps, including even Android.

Bell also recently launched what it calls a “lite” version of its Fibe TV offering, a new service called Fibe Alt TV. This service is available to Bell internet subscribers that aren’t already subscribing to the company’s Fibe TV platform. It does, however, require a Fibe internet subscription and is not available untethered, making it a difficult proposition for cord cutters not with Bell.

Bell’s Fibe Alt TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV and Android.

  • Good to see that I’m now able to watch recorded shows from within the mobile app. I was waiting for this feature for months but it’s good to see that they finally added it.

  • Eric Rodrigue

    Android app verified and not updated as of yet … Why post something without verifying prior ?