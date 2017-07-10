News
PREVIOUS

Amazon Prime Day is now live in Canada

Jul 10, 2017

9:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Amazon Echo

Amazon wants you to unload your wallets and clear out inventory from its retail partners with this year’s Prime Day sale. Prime Day offers up 30 hours of deals and from a tech perspective, there are plenty worth checking out.

Below is a list of what we have found to be respectable discounts (we’ll continue to add to this list as more deals launch).

As always, please leave a comment below if you have found a discount you feel other MobileSyrup readers should know about.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Jul 6, 2017

11:06 AM EDT

Save up to 30 percent on select OtterBox and Lifeproof Cases [Deals]

News

Jun 27, 2017

10:46 AM EDT

Canadian Amazon tech deals discount SD Cards, Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more

News

Jul 4, 2017

11:24 AM EDT

Amazon Canada discounts ARMS, Switch controllers, Anker Power Bank and more

Comments