Amazon Prime Day is now live in Canada

Amazon wants you to unload your wallets and clear out inventory from its retail partners with this year’s Prime Day sale. Prime Day offers up 30 hours of deals and from a tech perspective, there are plenty worth checking out.
Below is a list of what we have found to be respectable discounts (we’ll continue to add to this list as more deals launch).
- BLU VIVO XL2 – 5.5″ 4G LTE GSM Unlocked Smartphone – 32GB+3GB RAM [Save 30 [percent]
Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation for $287.10 (Usually $329)
Jaybird Freedom Wireless Bluetooth Headset for $129.82 (Usually $219.99)
AUKEY 20000mAh Portable External Battery Charger Power Bank for $39.99
Kindle Paperwhite, 6″ for $99 (Usually $139)
Kindle Voyage, 6″ for $249.99 (Usually $299)
Anker PowerCore 10000 UN Black for $26.39 (Usually $32.99)
Anker PowerPort 2 with Quick Charge 3.0 US Black for $28.79 (Usually $35.99)
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 with Quick Charge 3.0 Black & Quick Charge 3.0 charger for $75.99 (Usually $94.99)
Anker PowerCore 26800 Black for $55.99 (Usually $69.99)
Source: Amazon Canada
