News
Allo desktop app still a ‘few more weeks’ away, says Google product head

Jul 10, 2017

12:02 PM EDT

1 comments

Google Allo app

Allo fans will have to wait just a bit longer before they can get their hands on the desktop version of Google’s AI-powered chat app.

In a tweet spotted by Android PoliceAmit Fulay, Allo and Duo head of product, says it will it will be a “few more weeks” before the client is released to the public.

This isn’t the first time Google has delayed the release of Allo’s desktop client. In May, Nick Fox, the company’s vice president of communications, said via a tweet, that the client was at that point “still a month or two [away] from public release.”

As Android Police notes, it has now been a month-a-half since Fox spoke about the delay. Fulay doesn’t provide a reason for it. Whatever the reason, Allo’s one-year birthday is quickly coming up. The app officially launched in the U.S. on September 21st.

Do you still use Allo? If so, tell in the comment section?

Source: Twitter Via: Android Police

Comments

  • Marc Palumbo

    I do not use Allo because no one I know uses Allo. I shall assume it’s pure garbage software.