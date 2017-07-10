Allo desktop app still a ‘few more weeks’ away, says Google product head

Allo fans will have to wait just a bit longer before they can get their hands on the desktop version of Google’s AI-powered chat app.
In a tweet spotted by Android Police, Amit Fulay, Allo and Duo head of product, says it will it will be a “few more weeks” before the client is released to the public.
On it … few more weeks
— Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) July 8, 2017
This isn’t the first time Google has delayed the release of Allo’s desktop client. In May, Nick Fox, the company’s vice president of communications, said via a tweet, that the client was at that point “still a month or two [away] from public release.”
As Android Police notes, it has now been a month-a-half since Fox spoke about the delay. Fulay doesn’t provide a reason for it. Whatever the reason, Allo’s one-year birthday is quickly coming up. The app officially launched in the U.S. on September 21st.
Do you still use Allo? If so, tell in the comment section?
Source: Twitter Via: Android Police
Comments