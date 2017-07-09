News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jul 9, 2017

7:31 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Moto Z2 Play is now available at Canadian carriers [Read here]
  • Here’s why the SNES Classic might not be available for pre-order yet [Read here]
  • 32GB iPhone 6 now available in Canada via Bell, Virgin Mobile and Koodo [Read here]
  • Rogers increases data overage rate by $20 per gigabyte [Read here]
  • Vidéotron says it was ‘forced to put an end’ to Unlimited Music, will give customers free data [Read here]
  • McDonald’s teams up with UberEATS to launch McDelivery service in Canada [Read here]
  • Canada’s Competition Bureau calls on ticket vendors to be more upfront about prices [Read here]
  • TNW Wireless calls on CRTC to compel Bell and Telus to provide wholesale roaming agreements [Read here]
  • Toronto-themed sticker pack lets you text a photo of a racoon beside a garbage can [Read here]
  • Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Quebecor purchases back shares of its media subsidiary after selling off spectrum [Read here]
  • The rise and fall of Pokémon Go [Read here]
  • Telus Device Care program to increase from $7 to $9 per month, enters Manitoba market [Read here]
  • Some Rogers Pixels can’t install July security update, Google says it’s working on a fix [Read here]
  • Rogers changes Share plan offerings, reduces price of 10GB Premium+ Tab plan [Read here

