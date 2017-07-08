eBay Canada is kicking off a summer deals event that is set to run from July 10th until the 18th. Shoppers can get a discount of up to 70 percent off on a variety of items, including those listed below:
- 50 percent off LG Electronics 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 20 percent off refurbished Apple iPhone 7s with 128GB of storage
- 61 percent off Apple iPad 3 16GB with Wi-Fi and Cellular unlocked
- 53 percent off on Cobra RC Toys 2.4Ghz Drone
- 28 percent off on the Hoverzon S Self Balancing Hoverboard
No membership is necessary for eBay Deals and all deals offered include free shipping within Canada and come from eBay’s “most trusted sellers.” The vendors range from small vendors looking to expand their customer base to major consumer brands.
In total, eBay Deals is making tens of thousands of offers available, including ‘featured deals’ that get updated at least once a day starting at 8am PT.
Credit: Mike Knell via Flickr
Comments
Pingback: eBay Canada unveils summer deals promotion from July 10th to 18th | Daily Update()