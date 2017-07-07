SyrupCast
PREVIOUS|

SyrupCast Podcast Ep.128: Smartphone dreams die at Wonderland

Jul 7, 2017

4:16 PM EDT

1 comments

first-smartphone

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Zach Gilbert, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke, discuss the ever increasing costs of owning a smartphone in Canada and get nostalgic about the past.

Rogers increased its data overage rate this week by 40 percent and this has a lot of consumers up in arms. The team discusses what this rate hikes mean to the average consumer, why the cost has gone up so drastically, and what we can expect to see from the other carriers following this increase.

Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone (at least in the States), so the SyrupCast crew is getting nostalgic over smartphones of the past and talking about their personal favourites.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Hosts: Igor BonifacicZach GilbertPatrick O’Rourke and Rose Behar

Total runtime: 53:14
Rogers increases overages: 1:30
Favourite past smartphones & listener remarks: 25:00
Shoutouts: 44:55

Subscribe on iTunes

Direct download link

Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out the SFANS adapter. Zach gives his shoutout to Canada’s Wonderland and the new ride — soaring timbers. Rose’s shoutout goes to UberEATS for surpassing 100 cities. Finally, this week Igor shouts out Hollow Knight.

Related Articles

SyrupCast

Jun 26, 2017

11:48 AM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep.126: Farewell to Canada’s telecom wizard

Business

Jul 5, 2017

7:29 AM EDT

CanCon Podcast Ep. 74: 10 years of iPhone, plus Amazon’s next 10 years

News

Jun 20, 2017

3:51 PM EDT

We want your CRTC-related questions for a special episode of the SyrupCast

News

Jul 5, 2017

2:12 PM EDT

Tell us your favourite smartphone for a special episode of the SyrupCast

Comments

  • Ian

    I dropped my Nokia 3590 “chocolate bar” in a snowbank one night in early 2003. It was there for a good 2 or 3 hours. I found it by calling it from a landline, picked it up, wiped off the snow and worked fine for another year before I was eligible to trade “up” for a Nokia 6101 flip.