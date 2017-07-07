This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Zach Gilbert, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke, discuss the ever increasing costs of owning a smartphone in Canada and get nostalgic about the past.
Rogers increased its data overage rate this week by 40 percent and this has a lot of consumers up in arms. The team discusses what this rate hikes mean to the average consumer, why the cost has gone up so drastically, and what we can expect to see from the other carriers following this increase.
Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone (at least in the States), so the SyrupCast crew is getting nostalgic over smartphones of the past and talking about their personal favourites.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Zach Gilbert, Patrick O’Rourke and Rose Behar
Total runtime: 53:14
Rogers increases overages: 1:30
Favourite past smartphones & listener remarks: 25:00
Shoutouts: 44:55
Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out the SFANS adapter. Zach gives his shoutout to Canada’s Wonderland and the new ride — soaring timbers. Rose’s shoutout goes to UberEATS for surpassing 100 cities. Finally, this week Igor shouts out Hollow Knight.
