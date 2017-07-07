Ontario gives $1.5 million to Carrot Rewards app, celebrates 200,000 users

The Ontario government is providing $1.5 million to Carrot Rewards, an app that rewards users for increasing digital finance skills and improving health.
Carrot Rewards was launched by Toronto-based Carrot Insights in 2016 in British Columbia, with funding from the federal government and the province of BC. The app itself was co-created through a multi-sectoral partnership with charities including the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada, and YMCA, and select loyalty partners SCENE, Aeroplan, Petro Points, Drop, and More Rewards.
Following BC, Carrot then launched in Newfoundland & Labrador, and Ontario just three months ago.
The platform awards points to users from programs like Aeroplan and Petro-Points for completing tasks like walking a certain number of steps or taking quizzes on healthy living and personal finance.
“Ontario is happy to support the Carrot Rewards app,” said Dr. Eric Hoskins, Ontario’s Health Minister. “It’s an innovative platform that encourages people to be active and eat healthy. Our government is committed to help Ontarians manage their own health through the use of new, user-friendly digital tools like this one.”
Eleanor McMahon, Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport; Jane Rooney, Financial Literacy Leader of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada; Andreas Souvaliotis, founder and CEO of Carrot Insights; and personal finance expert Bruce Sellery were present during an announcement at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto.
“We are proud to be touching so many lives in our home province, so quickly,” says Andreas Souvaliotis, founder and CEO of Carrot Insights. “Ontarians are embracing Carrot even faster than we’ve seen elsewhere – and the impact, in terms of potential behaviour change, is truly remarkable. We are inspiring so many of our fellow citizens to be more physically active and to learn so much more about their health and wellness.”
The Ministers also announced that the Carrot Rewards app also has 200,00 Ontarians on the platform, and one percent of Canadians on the platform. The Public Health Agency of Canada is contributing to the creation of the platform, and the initial download and referral rewards, while each participating province contributes to the rewards provided for its residents.
Photo via Twitter
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
