News
PREVIOUS|

Almost 12 percent of Android devices are running Nougat 7.0 and 7.1

Jul 7, 2017

9:32 AM EDT

9 comments

Google Pixel 3

The start of any month means two things when it comes to the Android ecosystem: the launch of the latest monthly over-the-air security update and the release of the most recent Android distribution numbers.

In the case of the former, Google released this month’s security patch on July 5th, though you may have had trouble installing it if you bought your Pixel smartphone directly from Rogers. As for the latter, Google published July’s distribution numbers this morning.

For the most part, Android’s newest distribution number don’t paint a vastly different picture than in months past.

July Android distribution

Android 7.0 and 7.1 combined are now on more than 11 percent of devices — 11.5 percent, to be exact. That number is up from 9.5 percent in June, 7.1 percent in May and 4.9 percent in April.

By contrast, with the exception of Marshmallow, which increased its share of the Android platform by 0.6 percentage points, all other past versions saw their slice of Android decline.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Jun 30, 2017

6:17 PM EDT

Google has made it easier to see what’s new in each app update

News

Jun 30, 2017

11:01 AM EDT

Google’s new Triangle Android app makes it easy to manage your data

News

Jun 6, 2017

3:23 PM EDT

Google says that 10 percent of Android phones are running Nougat 7.0 and 7.1

News

May 3, 2017

8:49 AM EDT

Nougat 7.0 and 7.1 now on 7 percent of Android devices

Comments

  • ciderrules

    Android adoption going downhill from year to year when it’s supposed to go up.

    • Rev0lver

      Does that excite you in some manner?

  • Ipse

    7.5% after one year…Not very encouraging. I bet 5% are Nexus devices…
    Really, this horrible fragmentation is killing the platform. To top it all, there are more and more manufacturers who walk away from a device less than 2years after launch…

    • Rev0lver

      How is it killing the platform? 95% of the public has no idea what software version their smartphone uses.

    • thereasoner

      Yep, and all apps/services work regardless.

    • Ipse

      They will find quickly when certain apps require 6.0 or above.

    • Rev0lver

      Are there apps that won’t work on pre 6.0 versions of Android?

    • Ipse

      I’ll pretend the question is genuine and point to one that has tens if millions of users…Kodi. Unless you want to get stuck on v15 or older and then add-ons don’t work.
      Most apps that have been forced to adopt the new Android security implementation won’t work either on older platforms.

    • Rev0lver

      I don’t think Kodi is loaded on a lot of smartphones..

      The general public only cares about a handful of social media apps anyway. Your claim that fragmentation is killing the platform is laughable.