eBay Canada to launch Price Match Guarantee program on July 10th

eBay has announced that it is launching a Price Match Guarantee program in Canada.
The policy kicks off on Monday, July 10th and guarantees that eligible products can be matched against prices from other retailers, with eBay matching the lowest price.
If a customer finds a product cheaper somewhere else following, eBay Canada will offer a coupon for the difference of cost that can be used towards that item once it has verified the price.
“This launch comes at a time when we’re seeing tremendous growth in the eBay.ca Deals program – in fact, in the first three months of the year, volume was up 75 per cent,” said Andrea Stairs, managing director at eBay Canada, in a press statement.
For the price match to be eligible, the product needs to be brand new, still in retail packaging and available daily within the eBay Deals program. The items must also be exactly the same and in stock.
Source: eBay
