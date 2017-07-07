News
Apple Maps now features Calgary public transit information

Jul 7, 2017

5:07 PM EDT

1 comments

Apple Maps

Apple has added Calgary public transit information to its Apple Maps platform. Apple Maps users can now use the services to plan trips, find schedules and get step-by-step directions to catch the bus or the CTrain.

Apple says that the in-app signs resemble the ones on street — like subway station stops, for example — making landmarks easier to find. Apple’s AI, Siri, can also be used to guide the users from one point to another. Furthermore, Apple Maps is able to favourite certain transit lines to get current information to users regarding reminders about routes and schedules.

It’s worth noting that much of this functionality is already present in Montreal-developed Transit App as well as Google Maps. Still, if you’re a Calgary-based Apple Maps user, these features will likely come in handy.

